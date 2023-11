ASTANA-TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - The clashes between defending champions of the World Series of Boxing (WSB) Astana Arlans and newcomers Uzbek Tigers are underway in Tashkent, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Astana Arlans boxer Meirbolat Toitov was defeated by Uzbek Abdulkhay Sharakmatov 0:3 in the Bantam category.

The event is currently underway at the Sport Complex of Uzbekistan in Tashkent.