WSB: Ualikhanov succumbs to Baku Fires fighter

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Askhat Ualikhanov of Astana Arlans suffered a 3:0 defeat in Group D of the World Series of Boxing (WSB) new season on Saturday, Sports.kz reports.

Gaybatulla Gadzhialiyev of Azerbaijan Baku Fires stunned Ualikhanov in the Light Welter weight category bringing one point to the visitors.

The Group D matches between Astana Arlans and Azerbaijan Baku Fires were held at the Sapiyev Boxing Center in Karaganda city.