    WSB: Uzbek Tigers beat Astana Arlans in Tashkent

    00:04, 28 February 2016
    ASTANA-TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - Defending champions of the World Series of Boxing (WSB) Astana Arlans have lost their first encounter with newcomers Uzbek Tigers in Group D in Tashkent on Saturday, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Boxer Askhat Ualikhanov of Astana Arlans was toppled by Fazliddin Meliboev 0:3 in the Light Welter category in the third clash of the night.
    The event was held at the Sport Complex of Uzbekistan in the Uzbek capital.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Boxing News
