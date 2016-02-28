WSB: Uzbek Tigers celebrate 4:1 home win over Astana Arlans

ASTANA-TASHKENT. KAZINFORM - Uzbek Tigers celebrated a 4-1 home win over Astana Arlans of Kazakhstan in Group D clash of the World Series of Boxing (WSB) on Saturday, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

The Kazakh side failed to impress the audience in Tashkent losing the first three battles. Temirtas Zhussupov, Meirbolat Toitov and Askhat Ualikhanov were toppled in their respective fights.

Meirim Nursultanov earned the only point for Astana Arlans on Saturday evening by crashing Hurshidbek Normatov.

Mirzobek Khasanov of Uzbek Tigers edged out Kazakh Yerkin Mukhametzhan in the last bout in the Heavy weight category 3:0.

On March 4, Astana Arlans will face off with Azerbaijan Baku Fires.