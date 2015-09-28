WTA and ATP updated rankings released

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The best tennis player of Kazakhstan, Zarina Diyas, lost one position in the WTA rankings, vesti.kz informs.

Diyas is dropped one spot and moved from the 41 st place to the 42 nd. Yulia Putintseva dropped from the 78 th position to the 80 th and Yaroslava Shvedova remained 89 th in the rankings.

The best tennis player of Kazakhstan among men, Mikhail Kukushkin, also retained his 48 th position in the ATP rankings.

Novak Djokovic is still on the top of the rankings and Roger Federer is second. Andy Murray is still third in the rankings.