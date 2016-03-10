  • kz
    WTA: Kazakhstani Putintseva in, Voskoboeva out of Indiana Wells

    08:45, 10 March 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva strolled into the second round of the BNP Paribas Open in Indiana Wells, US on Wednesday, Kazinform has learnt from the WTA's official website.

    Putintseva needed 56 minutes to eliminate Shuai Peng in straight sets 6-0, 6-1.

    It is worth mentioning that Putintseva is ranked 712 spots higher in the WTA rankings than the Chinese tennis player. Up next for Yulia is Kristina Mladenovic from France.

    Unfortunately, another Kazakhstani player at the tournament Galina Vosoboeva was unable to defeat Brit Heather Watson in the opening round. She was stunned in three sets 6-7, 6-4, 1-6.

    Watson will face №32 seed Monica Niculescu in the second-round match.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
