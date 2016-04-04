  • kz
    WTA: Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas up in the rankings

    14:31, 04 April 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva, the highest ranked female tennis player in Kazakhstan, lost three spots in the updated WTA rankings this week.

    The 21-year-old Putintseva slid to №61. Another Kazakhstani Yaroslava Shvedova, on the contrary, moved one spot up to №70.

    Ranked 97th in the world last week, Zarina Diyas of Kazakhstan moved up to №86.

    American Serena Williams dominates the rankings followed by German Angelique Kerber who rose to №2. Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland lost one spot and is currently ranked 3rd in the world.

    Source: Sports.kz 

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis News
