WTA: Putintseva becomes Kazakhstan's №1 again

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva has once again become Kazakhstan's number one in tennis, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Putintseva outranked another Kazakhstani Yaroslava Shvedova by moving one spot up to №33 of the updated WTA rankings.



As for Shvedova, she lost three spots sliding down to №36.



German Angelique Kerber continues to top the WTA rankings with 9,080 points. Coming in second is American Serena Williams with 7,050 points.

Agnieszka Radwanska of Poland rounds out the top three with 5,600 points.