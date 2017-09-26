  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    WTA rankings: Kazakh women on the rise

    16:55, 26 September 2017
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has retained her line in the updated WTA rankings this week, Sports.kz reports.

    The 22-year-old Putintseva is currently ranked 48th in the world. Kazakh Zarina Diyas rose from №63 to №62.Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan also climbed two lines higher to №123.

    Nothing has changed in the top 3 of the WTA rankings. Garbine Muguruza from Spain remains №1 tennis player in the world. Romanian Simona Halep and Ukrainian Elina Svitolina are placed 2nd and 3rd, respectively.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!