WTA rankings: Kazakh women on the rise

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan has retained her line in the updated WTA rankings this week, Sports.kz reports.

The 22-year-old Putintseva is currently ranked 48th in the world. Kazakh Zarina Diyas rose from №63 to №62.Yaroslava Shvedova of Kazakhstan also climbed two lines higher to №123.



Nothing has changed in the top 3 of the WTA rankings. Garbine Muguruza from Spain remains №1 tennis player in the world. Romanian Simona Halep and Ukrainian Elina Svitolina are placed 2nd and 3rd, respectively.