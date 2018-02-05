  • kz
    WTA update: Kazakhstan has new №1 in tennis

    14:49, 05 February 2018
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Zarina Diyas has become the highest ranked female tennis player from Kazakhstan this week, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstan's former №1 Yulia Putintseva fell 30 spots down the WTA rankings and landed the 81st spot.

    Diyas, on the contrary, climbed two lines and is ranked 55th this week.

    Caroline Wozniacki tops the WTA singles rankings with 7,965 points. Coming in second is Romanian Simona Halep with 7,616 points. Ukrainian Elina Svitolina (5,835 points) rounds out the top 3.

    Kazakhstan Sport Tennis
