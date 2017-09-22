WTO predicts global trade surge in 2017 but warns of continued uncertainty

GENEVA. KAZINFORM Global trade is expected to expand 3.5 percent in 2017, which is at the high-end of estimates made in April and demonstrates a substantial improvement compared to the previous year, though caution should still be exercised amid persistent economic uncertainty, EFE reports with reference to the World Trade Organization.

The surge in growth was linked to resurgent trade flows in Asia and increased imports in North America, but, although trade figures looked positive _ especially in comparison the 1.3 percent increase registered in 2016 _ WTO Director-General Roberto Azevedo warned that global economic uncertainty continued to pose a threat.