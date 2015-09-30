WTO Public Forum 2015 to Focus on Trade as Development Driving Force
Many discussions are particularly urgent in the context of the continuing downward adjustment in oil prices, existing geopolitical tensions, and new and reinstated global trade partners, including Iran.
According to the WTO website, the public forum normally attracts over 1,500 representatives from civil society, academia, business, the media, government, and inter-governmental organizations.
This year, the WTO director-general and his deputies, trade ministers and advisers from Western and Asian countries, members of the European Parliament and heads of international trade organizations are among the participants.
The work will be organized in a form of plenary debates and numerous working sessions and workshops, and will last three days. This year, the Public Forum is taking place in the context of the WTO's 20 anniversary.
Source: Sputniknews