ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh and Czech hockey teams met today in Almaty during the Winter Universiade 2017, Sports.kz reported.

The Kazakh team overwhelmed their opponents with 8 pucks (Konstantin Savenkov (double), Artyom Burdelev (double), Dmitry Grents, Nikita Mikhailis, Anton Petrov and Kirill Savitskiy).

Earlier, Kazakhstan defeated China (22:0) and Sweden (5:0).