WU19 EURO qualifiers: Kazakhstan suffers devastating defeat to England

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In the first match of the 2018 UEFA Women's Under-19 Championship qualification in Shymkent, the national team of Kazakhstan lost to England 0-9, Sports.kz reports.

The goals were scored by Grace Smith (10th minute), Taylor Hinds (17th), Anna Fibey (23rd), Ella Toone (38th, 84th), Esme Morgan (60th), Lois Joel (62nd), Jessica Jones (68th) and Rebecca Rayner (87th).

The 2018 UEFA Women's Under-19 Championship qualifiers will determine the seven teams set to join the hosts Switzerland in the 2018 UEFA Women's Under-19 Championship final tournament.

Apart from Switzerland, 48 of the remaining 54 UEFA member national teams are taking part in the competition.