WU2017 final preparations discussed in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Deputy Prime Minister Imangali Tasmagambetov has held today a meeting for discussing the final preparations for the 28th World Winter Universiade.

For the first time Kazakhstan will be represented in all the disciplines included in the WU programme, according to the Vice PM’s Secretariat.

A final list of the participants from Kazakhstan (250 people) has been compiled and approved as well.





The meeting discussed the course of preparation for the 28th World Winter Universiade including the results of the teams’ training, the organization of the FISU conference and provision of the national team with outfit.





Thus, 26 trainings in 12 disciplines were organized as part of preparation for the Universiade. Among them are curling, ice hockey, skating, figure skating, short-track, biathlon, cross-country skiing, ski jumping, Alpine skiing, freestyle (acrobatics), snowboarding and Nordic combined. 137 athletes from 32 universities and 5 colleges participated in the trainings.





On February 2-5, a winter conference of the FISU will be held on the topic “University Sport: Health and Future of Society” which will be an official part of the WU2017 programme. Presidents of the national student federations, rectors of universities, leading scholars and specialists from 30 countries will attend it.

The main objective of the Universiade is to develop sport at universities and form healthy lifestyle among youth.