WWII vintage plane crashes into Hudson River

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - A vintage World War II plane went down into the Hudson River, the number of survivors remains unknown, the New Jersey State Police (NJSP) said.

According to The New York Post, the P-47 Thunderbolt fighter plane crashed into the river near the Intrepid Museum at around 07:30 pm local time on Friday (23:30 GMT).

​NJSP said the plane went down "near 79th St. Pier." Police did not confirm initial reports of there having been one survivor in the water.

CBS New York said citing officials that there were three people on board the aircraft.

According to The New York Post, the plane left with two other aircraft from Republic Airport in Farmingdale Long Island and could have been headed for the Jones Beach air show that will take place on Saturday and Sunday in New York.

Source: Sputniknews.com

Photo: © REUTERS/ Gary Hershorn