ASTANA. KAZINFORM X Jubilee Eurasian KAZENERGY Forum kicked off in Astana Independence Palace today. This year the theme of the forum is "New Horizons of Energy: Cooperation and Investment Prospects."

The forum aims at discussion of the urgent issues of development of all sectors and elaboration of the most suitable solutions for energy problems in order to ensure regional energy security. Representatives of the leading Kazakh and foreign oil and gas companies, heads of governmental agencies and departments, top managers of the global and Kazakhstani energy companies as well as leading experts and mass media came to Astana to participate in KAZENERGY jubilee forum. The programme includes plenary and programme sections as well as a variety of events such as scientific-research conferences, roundtable discussions, an innovative school, a youth forum and a meeting of the women's energy club. In addition, an exhibition on "Energy4us: Innovative Energy" is expected to be organized within the forum. The event will last till October 1.