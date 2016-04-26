X-Men: Apocalypse final trailer teases Wolverine&#39;s return

LOS ANGELES. KAZINFORM - 20th Century Fox Studio has debuted the final trailer for X-Men: Apocalypse that confirms the return of iconic character Wolverine played by Hugh Jackman, Kazinform has learnt from buro247.kz.

In the new installment of X-Men, Professor X and his students, including Raven, Beast, , Havok, Jean Grey, Cyclops, Quicksilver and many others, will face Apocalypse, the first and most powerful mutant who amassed the powers of many other mutants and became invincible. The team of young X-Men must fight to take down one of the greatest villains and save humankind from complete destruction.

It is worth mentioning that neither Jackman, nor director Bryan Singer have not confirmed Wolverine's return previously.

The film will hit the theaters on May 27, 2016.

