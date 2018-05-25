  • kz
    Xi expects deepened judicial cooperation within SCO framework

    12:07, 25 May 2018
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM Chinese President Xi Jinping said he expects deepened judicial cooperation within the framework of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to fight crimes and resolve disputes more effectively.

    Xi said this in a congratulatory letter sent to the 13th conference of presidents of supreme courts of SCO member countries held in Beijing Friday.

    Xi said he hopes all sides will cooperate to fight crimes and resolve disputes more effectively, and create a sound legal environment to facilitate Belt and Road construction and promote regional development, Xinhua reports.

    SCO China Diplomacy
