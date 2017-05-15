Xi Jinping appreciates Kazakhstan’s role in developing Eurasian transport systems

BEIJING. KAZINFORM Chinese President Xi Jinping has highly appreciated the role of Kazakhstan in developing the Eurasian transit transportation potential during a panel session United Interaction for Interrelated Cooperation as part of the One Belt, One Road Forum, Kazinform special correspondent in China reports.

"Kazakhstan pays great attention and plays an active stimulating role in infrastructure construction development, being actively involved in shaping cross-border transport and logistics system", the Chinese leader said commenting on the speech of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Xi Jinping has expressed the hope that with Kazakhstan's active support the level of Eurasian infrastructure interconnectivity will steadily rise paving the way to entire realisation of New Eurasian Continental Bridge's logistic and transport potential.

Recall that Nursultan Nazarbayev is currently on a two-day visit to China to participate in the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation themed "One Belt, One Road: cooperation for the sake of common prosperity. It is attended by leaders of 29 countries and heads of 3 international organisations, including the UN, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.