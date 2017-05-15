Xi Jinping appreciates Kazakhstan’s role in developing Eurasian transport systems
"Kazakhstan pays great attention and plays an active stimulating role in infrastructure construction development, being actively involved in shaping cross-border transport and logistics system", the Chinese leader said commenting on the speech of Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev.
Xi Jinping has expressed the hope that with Kazakhstan's active support the level of Eurasian infrastructure interconnectivity will steadily rise paving the way to entire realisation of New Eurasian Continental Bridge's logistic and transport potential.
Recall that Nursultan Nazarbayev is currently on a two-day visit to China to participate in the Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation themed "One Belt, One Road: cooperation for the sake of common prosperity. It is attended by leaders of 29 countries and heads of 3 international organisations, including the UN, the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund.