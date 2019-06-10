Xi Jinping congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on election victory

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received a telegram of congratulations on his election as President of the Republic of Kazakhstan from President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping, Kazinform has learned from Akorda.

"On behalf of the Government and the people of China, and also on my own behalf, I am honored to express my cordial congratulations and best wishes to you on your election as President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.



China and Kazakhstan are friendly neighbors and strategic partners. I attach much significance to deepening China-Kazakhstan relations. I hope we will establish close contacts, taking the baton from our predecessors and opening a new page for the sake of developing stable and long-term ties between the two countries," the telegram reads.