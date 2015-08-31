Xi Jinping held official welcoming ceremony for Kazakhstan&#39;s President in Beijing (PHOTO)

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - On the square in front of the National People's Congress the Supreme legislative authority - President Xi Jinping has held an official meeting ceremony of President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

After mutual greetings the two leaders shook hands with members of the delegations. Following the ceremony the presidential orchestra played the national anthems of China and Kazakhstan. At the end of the event the heads of the two states marched into the hall for bilateral talks. Recall that Nursultan Nazarbayev's state visit to China will last until September 3. On Thursday, the President of Kazakhstan will take part in the parade dedicated to the 70th anniversary of the victory of the Chinese People's War of Resistance Against Japanese Aggression.