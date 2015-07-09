Xi Jinping protested about distorting history of WWII

UFA. KAZINFORM - President of China Xi Jinping protests about any attempts to distort or rewrite the history of the WWII.

"It is a treachery to forget the history. This year, the UN and the Great Victory in the WWII marks the 70 th anniversary. BRICS countries and all peace-loving nations have to stand against any attempts to distort or rewrite the history of the WWII," the Chinese President said at the enlarged sitting of the heads of BRICS countries in Ufa.

He called all BRICS countries to stand for the international justice and balance and the right history of the WWII.

"We have to learn from the history, have to give up the ideology of the cold war. We have to jointly ensure peace and stability in the region and in the world. We have to establish strong partnership relations," he emphasized.