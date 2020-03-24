Xi Jinping thanks Kazakhstan for supporting China in the fight against coronavirus

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – On March 24 President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a telephone conversation with President of China Xi Jinping, Kazinform reports citing Akorda.

The Head of State praised the decisive, organized actions of the Chinese leadership to prevent the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

- The whole world has become convinced of the enormous potential of Chinese medicine and the high professionalism of Chinese medical workers. In general, China, under your leadership, has demonstrated the great potential of a centralized management system and its ability to effectively resolve critical situations, said the President.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted that Kazakhstan intends to continue following the course of strengthening strategic partnership. In this context he outlined that the Declaration on Long-Term and Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between Kazakhstan and China is of great importance.

-I am convinced that such cooperation between our neighboring countries corresponds to the primordial interests of the peoples of Kazakhstan and China. We should continue to make efforts to create mutually beneficial, mutually acceptable projects in the economic and humanitarian fields, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

The President expressed satisfaction with the fruitful collaboration between the two states within the UN, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and in the framework of the CICA. He also emphasized the special importance of cooperation in regard with the further implementation of the Great Silk Road concept to the extent of the mega-project titled «One Belt, One Road».

Xi Jinping, in turn, said that the spread of coronavirus pandemic was an unprecedented challenge for the whole world. China has made a major contribution to the global fight against the pandemic. But the final victory, the Chinese leader believes, has not yet been achieved. Additional efforts should be made to completely eliminate the risk of a second wave of the epidemic. Xi Jinping thanked the people of Kazakhstan and their leadership for supporting China in the fight against coronavirus: «You have fully demonstrated the fidelity of the proverb «A friend in need if a friend indeed». For its part, China is ready to provide humanitarian aid to Kazakhstan in the form of medical products.»

According to Xi Jinping, the pandemic does not recognize national borders and it is spreading rapidly around the world.

He noted that China and Kazakhstan may increase cooperation in all areas. Particularly, in such spheres as finance, industrial and digital technologies. At the conclusion of the negotiations, Xi Jinping asked to convey greetings and best wishes to the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan-Elbasy Nursultan Nazarbayev.

