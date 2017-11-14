Xi Jinping underlines importance of developing Kazakhstan-China partnership

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of the People's Republic of China Xi Jinping has sent a telegram to the President of Kazakhstan - the Chairman of the Nur Otan People's Democratic Party, Nursultan Nazarbayev. Xi Jinping thanked the Kazakh President for the congratulations on the occasion of the 19th National Congress of the Communist Party of China and the re-election to the post of the General Secretary of the Communist Party of China, Kazinform has learned from Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaper .

The Chinese President highly appreciated the development of the bilateral relations and highlighted the continuous strengthening of the mutual political confidence, as well as the results of joint efforts in building "One Belt, One Road".

In the telegram, Xi Jinping said that under the current international and regional situation, the importance of developing a comprehensive strategic partnership between China and Kazakhstan and maintaining prosperity and stability in the region and all over the world is growing. He assured of his readiness to work with his Kazakh counterpart for sustainable intensification of the comprehensive enhanced development of the relations between the two parties and countries.