Xi pledges $10 million for the UN

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM - China will donate $10 million to the United Nations, President Xi Jinping announced on Sunday at a forum on women's rights at the UN headquarters.

The president also vowed that in the next five years China will help developing countries to build 100 projects related to the healthcare of women and children, send medical teams and help girls from poor families to gain access to education, according to Chinadaily. Beijing will invite 30,000 women from developing nations for training sessions in China and will also help such countries to train 100,000 female technical personnel locally, he said. "Let's join hands in speeding up to build and share a world that is better for all women and all people," Xi said. The president is in New York for a series of UN summits marking the 70th anniversary of the establishment of the global body after completing his first state visit to the United States. During Sunday's forum on gender equality and women's empowerment, Xi acted not only as a speaker but also one of the chairpersons. Experts said China's increased role in a series of summits with UN bodies showcases the country's growing leadership in global affairs. On Saturday, Xi addressed the UN Sustainable Development Summit, saying that China would provide $2 billion for a new development fund for poor countries. He also put forward a series of initiatives to support developing countries. At a special round table organized by China and the UN and presided over by Xi later in the day, the president said developing countries should combine their complementary advantages. Tao Wenzhao, a researcher of US studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said China had started to provide more public products to the world as its national capability increased, and the president had referred to this in his speeches. "Sunday's forum co-hosted by China and UN Women at the UN headquarters is testimony to this," he said. About 80 world leaders and government officials attended Sunday's forum and shared views on promoting gender equality. UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon expressed gratitude for China initiating the meeting and said it would be a mile-stone for women's development globally. UN Women chief Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka said it was the first time that world leaders had attended such a high-level meeting to deliberate and commit to women and girls. She also said she expected global leaders to come up with a universal message to address problems facing women and girls. Photo/Xinhua