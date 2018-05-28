  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Xi to chair SCO summit in Qingdao

    17:16, 28 May 2018
    Photo: None
    BEIJING. KAZINFORM Chinese President Xi Jinping will chair the 18th Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi announced on Monday.

    The summit is scheduled for June 9 to 10 in Qingdao, a coastal city in east China's Shandong Province, Wang said, Xinhua reports.

    Leaders of SCO member states and observer states, as well as chiefs of relevant international organizations will attend the summit.



    Photo: www.usnews.com

     

    Tags:
    SCO China Diplomacy
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!