Xian businessmen have come to Karaganda to find partners

KARAGANDA. KAZINFORM - A Chinese business delegation from the city of Xian of the Province of Shaanxi has arrived in Karaganda, Kazinform informs.

"The visit is taking place within the framework of cooperation between Karaganda region and the Province of Shaanxi of the People's Republic of China. The Chinese side is looking for partners for joint businesses and financing of investment projects of the region", - Director of the Chamber of Entrepreneurs of Karaganda region Madeniyet Bozhbanov told.

Representatives of the different sectors - production of machines and equipment, logistics, agricultural industry, health care - have arrived in the region. A meeting with the Karaganda entrepreneurs has been arranged for the guests.

"In 2015 the business volume between Xian and Kazakhstan equalled 14 million US dollars. It is early to speak about results of this year but we hope for growth. Such meetings are very important as they promote development of relations", - the head of delegation, vice-chairman of Committee of Assistance to Development of International Trade Xian Zhang Gynguen commented. He hopes that the meeting will determine a common ground for development of cooperation. "Considering the geographical and transport location of Karaganda region, I think that logistics is suitable for development of partnership. Cooperation in agricultural industry is possible too", - Mr. Zhang considers.

The head of the delegation invited Karaganda businessmen to the Silk Way fair and forum in Xian. Entrepreneurs from China studied the activity of Saryarka special economic zone. To remember this visit the guests presented a roll with ancient Chinese writings as a gift to deputy akim of the Karaganda region Margulan Karibekov. The writings speak about proximity of hearts.

In return the Karaganda party presented a turtle created by Karaganda handicraftsmen.