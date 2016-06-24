Xinhua Insight: China tornado, hailstorm death toll hits 98

NANJING. KAZINFORM A total of 98 people were killed after severe storms in several towns in east China's Jiangsu Province on Thursday, local rescue headquarters said on Friday.

About 846 people sustained injuries, 200 of whom were seriously wounded, it said. More than 8,600 houses, two elementary schools and eight factory buildings were damaged in the counties of Funing and Sheyang, and parts of Yancheng City along the eastern coast of China.

Intense downpours, hailstorms and a tornado battered parts of the counties at 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, destroying buildings, trees, vehicles and power lines. Gales of up to 125 km per hour battered several outer townships of Funing County, while in Sheyang, the winds reached 100 km per hour.

"The damage is terrible, I have not seen anything like this in years," said Zhou Xiang, head of Jiangsu fire corps and director of the rescue headquarters.

"The sudden tornado caught people completely off guard, resulting in a large number of deaths," he said. Most houses in the storm-hit area are low-rise brick homes, they were never built to withstand extremely powerful winds, he said. .

Many deaths and injuries were caused by fallen power lines and pylons, he added.

More than 1,300 police officers and 1,200 fire fighters have been called in for the rescue mission and providing help to displaced residents. At least 100 people were pulled out of the rubble, Zhou said.

The storm also destroyed a 40,000-square-meter solar panel factory,which is partly owned by the GCL System Integration Technology Co. Ltd.

"There are still hazardous chemicals, including ammonium gas and silane, at the factory. Currently, they have been contained and pose no risk to the public," said Zhou.

