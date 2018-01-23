Xinhua launches English-language news app

BEIJING. KAZINFORM - China's official Xinhua News Agency Tuesday launched an English-language mobile portal, the Xinhua News app, combining the agency's reporting strength with the latest digital technology, Xinhua reports.

The app will "connect China to the world" and update users with round-the-clock reporting, telling China stories and reporting world affairs in a comprehensive, timely and objective way, according to a Xinhua press release.

The app uses artificial intelligence to enable more precise news service, and can be downloaded on both iOS and Android devices.

It is China's first mainstream media app to offer users an intelligent recommendation service, according to the release, noting that this highly individualized service is made possible through the construction of an English media database.

The app also leverages on Xinhua's extensive global news-gathering network and a multimedia, multichannel, multi-tier and multifunctional news release system.

Xinhua is the largest all-media organization in China and an influential global news agency. It has more than 230 branches and more than 3,000 journalists across China and the world.

It serves more than 60,000 subscribers with over 6,800 news reports every day in the forms of text, photos, infographics, audio and video in more than eight world languages.

Besides conventional news products, Xinhua aims to offer more innovative VR, AR and AI products through the app. It features on-the-scene live news and exclusive live news reports by using the latest mobile network technologies.