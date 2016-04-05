XIV Int’l Jazz Festival to take place in Almaty

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - In April 7-101 Almaty State Philharmonic Society named after Zhambyl and Kazakhconcert will host the annual XVI International Jazz Festival.

The press conference dedicated to the festival has joined Consul General of Hungary Ferenc Blaumanis, Consul General of Poland Andrzej Papezh, Consul General of France Patrick Renard, representatives of consulates and embassies of Turkey, Germany, Italy, the Goethe Institute and the French Alliance.



The festival and the jazz school were founded in 2001 by Tagir Zaripov whose orchestra is known far abroad. The international festival will bring together musicians from France, Italy, Germany, Poland, Austria, Israel, Hungary, Turkey and Kazakhstan. The festival will be held with the support of Almaty city administration office.



Concerts will be held in April 7-10.