XVII session of People's Assembly of Kazakhstan held in Astana

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The XVII session of People's Assembly of Kazakhstan took place in Astana.

Those gathered noted a special place of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan in implementation of tasks and goals set by the Head of State in his Programmme Article "Seven Facets of the Great Steppe", Astana administration's official website reads.



It brought together deputies of the Kazakh Majilis, representatives of the People's Assembly of Kazakhstan, Astana maslikhat deputies, heads of state agencies, members of ethnic and cultural societies, young people, politicians.



As stated there, today's Astana Assembly unites 22 ethnic and cultural societies to show culture of ethnic groups living in the city. There are 12 ethno-linguistic centres to teach native languages and cultures.



The participants expressed their commitment to the idea of unity, tolerance, consent and prosperity of the country. They also noted that too much should be done in order to achieve new goals and development of priority tasks outlined in the President's Programmme Article "Seven Facets of the Great Steppe".



A resolution was adopted following the XVII session of People's Assembly of Kazakhstan.