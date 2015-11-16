Y. Aidova won 500m race in B group at Essent ISU World Cup Speed Skating

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The first stage of the Essent ISU World Cup Speed Skating finished in Canadian Calgary today, Sports.kz informs.

On the final day women competed in 500m race in the B group.

Kazakhstani Yekaterina Aidova was victorious at the race and she added 25 points to her 500m race overall standings. Now she has 33 points and occupies the 15 th place.

Floor van den Brandt from the Netherlands finished second and her countrywoman Janine Smith was third.