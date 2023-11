ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The second stage of the ISU Long Track Speed Skating World Cup concluded in American Salt Lake City, Sports.kz informs.

Women competed at 1000 meters distance there. American Brittany Bowe won the race, Chinese Hong Zhang was second and American Heather Richardson-Bergsma finished third.

Kazakhstani Yekaterina Aydova had the 20 th result at the distance.