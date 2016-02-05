Y. Golysheva finished second at mogul World Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The stage of the freestyle World Cup took part in American Deer Valley, Sports.kz informs.

Kazakhstani Yulia Galysheva became a silver medal prize winner with the result of 77.75 and lost just five hundredths of a second to Canadian Justine Dufour-Lapointe (77.80) and her sister Chloé Dufour-Lapointe finished third.

Kazakhstani Dmitry Reikherd finished eighth in the men's race. Pavel Kolmakov was tenth. Thus, Matt Graham from Australia was first, Canadian Mikaël Kingsbury was second and Swede freestyle skier Ludvig Fjallstrom finished third.