Y. Idrissov: Kazakhstan interested in cooperation with Great Britain in sphere of high technologies

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yerlan Idrissov met with United Kingdom's Minister for Central Asia Mr. Tobias Ellwood, who arrived in Astana for participation in the second round of talks in the format of Strategic Dialogue as a co-chairman.

The sides discussed the relevant issues of bilateral cooperation and exchanged their views on the problems in the international agenda, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs.

Y. Idrissov expressed the willingness of Kazakhstan to continue cooperation with Great Britain in the sphere of high technologies in the context of the global financial crisis and the decrease of prices for oil. "We see a great potential in synergy of economic potential of Kazakhstan and Great Britain. We could unite our technological resources for establishment of joint enterprises," the head of the Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan noted.

Y. Idrissov stressed the strategic importance of the national project - international exhibition "EXPO-2017", which is believed to become one of the biggest international events and give a powerful impetus for diversification of the national economy and assist in its transition to the use of the green technologies.

"Kazakhstan highly praises the fact that Great Britain confirmed its participation in the exhibition. In order to ensure good preparation for the exhibition, we have compiled a list of 20 priority countries, and I am glad to note that Great Britain is one of them," the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan noted.