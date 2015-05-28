Y. Idrissov: Kazakhstan thinks Syrian crisis cannot be settled by military means

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan thinks that the Syrian crisis cannot be settled by military means, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yerlan Idrissov told.

"Kazakhstan thinks that the Syrian crisis cannot be settled by military means. There is the only way to address the situation which is a peaceful and alternative solution to the crisis," Y. Idrissov told during the press conference in Astana.

He specified that a lot of power is concentrated around the crisis including internal and external forces.

"A lot of regional and global players are involved in the Syrian crisis. Therefore, we think that the Syrians themselves should find a peaceful and alternative solution and ensure a long-term peaceful development of their country," the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan added.