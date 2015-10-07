Y. Idrissov met with V. Loscertales

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Yerlan Idrissov met with Secretary General of the International Exhibitions Bureau Vicente Loscertales in Astana today, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan informs.

The Minister highly praised the support of the International Exhibitions Bureau in the sphere of preparation for holding of the EXPO-2017 in Astana and told about the work Kazakhstan had already done to attract participants and promote the theme "Future energy" at the international platforms.

It was noted that Kazakhstan paid a great attention to preparation for holding of the EXPO-2017. "Kazakhstan is ready to exert every effort for successfully holding the exhibition," the Minister noted. The sides also discussed the plans on future joint work.