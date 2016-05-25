  • kz
    Y. Putintseva advanced into 2nd round of Roland Garros

    08:48, 25 May 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva defeated Aleksandra Wozniak from Canada in the first round of the Roland Garros - 6:1, 6:1, Sports.kz informs.

    In the next round Y. Putintyseva will face German Andrea Petkovic, who won a match against Canadian Laura Robson in the first round as well - 6:2, 6:2.

    It should be noted that the Kazakhstani tennis player earned USD 67 308 dollars for advancing into the second round of the tournament.

