    Y. Putintseva advanced into 3rd round at Connecticut Open

    09:25, 23 August 2015
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yuliya Putintseva from Kazakhstan is ranked 77th in the WTA rating. She is now participating in the Connecticut Open where she defeated Russian tennis player Yelizaveta Kulichkova in the second round of the tournament with the score 6:0, 6:1, Sports.kz informs.

    Thus, Kazakhstani tennis player advanced into the third round of the tournament, where she will have play against either Ukrainian Lesya Tsurenko or Columbian Mariana Duque Marino.

