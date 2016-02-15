Y. Putintseva climbed 7 positions up in WTA rankings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yulia Putintseva climbed up seven positions in the WTA power rankings as a result of the last week's performance.

Y. Putintseva remains to be the best representative of Kazakhstan's tennis occupying the 57th position. Another Kazakhstani Zarina Diyas lost one spot, and is now at the 69th position, Yaroslava Shvedova remained at the 82nd place.

American Serena Williams is on the top the rankings, German Angelique Kerber is second and Romanian Simona Halep is third.