ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva failed to reach the fourth round of the Australian Open, Sports.kz informs.

Y. Putintseva, ranked 76th in the WTA, faced Russian Margarita Gasparyan, number 58 in the WTA rankings.

The final score of the match is 6:3, 6:4 in favour of the Russian tennis player.