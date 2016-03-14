  • kz
    Y. Putintseva lost to S. Williams in Indian Wells

    11:37, 14 March 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The BNP Paribas Open tournament takes place in American city of Indian Wells, Sports.kz informs.

    Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva lost to the best female tennis player in the world, American Serena Williams, in the match of the third round of the BNP Paribas Open tournament in Indian Wells.

    The first set was competitive in some respects and ended in the score 6:7 and the second was a rout and ended in the score 0:6 in favour of the American tennis player.

