    Y. Putintseva to play against V. Williams at semifinals of Taiwan Open

    15:31, 12 February 2016
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - American Venus Williams advanced to the semifinals of the Taiwan Open with the prize fund over USD 420 thousand, Sports.kz informs.

    On Friday, first-seed Williams defeated Latvian Anastasia Sevastova in the quarterfinals - 7:5, 6:2.

    In the semifinals, American Venus Williams will play against Kazakhstani Yulia Putintseva where the two tennis players decide who advances to the finals of the tournament.

    Sport Tennis News
