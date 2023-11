ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The WTA women's tournament has started in British Eastbourne, Sports.kz informs.

Kazakhstani tennis player Yaroslava Shvedova defeated tennis player from the USA Louisa Chirico in the match of the first round of the qualification tournament - 6:3, 6:1.

Y. Shvedova will play against Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck for a spot in the qualification finals next.