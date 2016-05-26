Y. Shvedova advanced into 2nd round of Roland Garros

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yaroslava Shvedova playing in pair with Hungarian Tímea Babos advanced into the second round of Roland Garros in women's doubles, Sports.kz informs.

Shvedova and Babos defeated representative of Australian Arina and Anastasia Rodionova - 4:6, 6:2, 6:1. The Kazakh-Hungarian duo will face the winner of the match between Dominika Cibulkova from Slovakia, Kirsten Flipkens from Belgium and Myrtille Georges and Alize Lim from France next.