    Y. Shvedova advanced to finals of Miami Open

    13:47, 02 April 2016
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yaroslava Shvedova and Hungarian Timea Babos advanced into the finals of the Miami Open tennis tournament in women's doubles. The prize fund of the tournament is over 6.8 million US dollars, Sports.kz informs.

    Shvedova and Babos beat Russian Margarita Gasparyan and Romanian Monica Niculescu in the semifinals - 7:5, 4:6, 10:8.

    The Kazakhstani-Hungarian pair will face the American-Czech pair represented by Bethanie Mattek-Sands and Lucie Safarova in the finals.

     

