    Y. Shvedova advanced to finals of WTA Challenger in Thailand

    14:28, 15 November 2015
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani tennis player Yaroslava Shevdova advanced into the finals of the WTA Challenger international tournament titled "Hua Hin Championships" in Thailand. The prize fund of the tournament is 115 thousand US dollars.

    As the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation informs, in the semifinals Y. Shvedova defeated Chinese tennis player Qiang Wang 6:7, 7:6, 6:4.

    In the finals Shevdova will face Naomi Osaka from Japan.

