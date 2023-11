ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstani Yaroslava Shvedova and Hungarian Timea Babos advanced to the semifinals of the tennis tournament in Miami in women's doubles, Sports.kz informs.

The Kazakh-Hungarian pair defeated Ukrainian Katerina Bondarenko and Olga Savchuk in the quarterfinals - 6:2, 6:4.

In the semifinals, Shvedova and Babos will face Russian Margarita Gasparyan and Romanian Monica NIculescu.