  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Y. Shvedova improved her position in WTA rankings

    18:08, 10 August 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The WTA published an updated rankings list of tennis players competing in pairs, Kazinform refers to Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstani Yaroslava Shvedova improved her position in the WTA rankings, she occupies the 16 th place now. Z. Diyas dropped one position from the 101 st to the 102 nd and Anna Danilina is ranked 366 th. The leaders of the rankings are Sania Mirza, Martina Higgins from Switzerland and Russian Yekaterina Makarova.

    Tags:
    Sport News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!